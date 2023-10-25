SC Lottery
Report: Andrews student, 12, charged with threats didn’t know what threats meant

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An incident report shows why a Georgetown County elementary school student says he threatened to “shoot up the school.”

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the Andrews Elementary School student was charged with making school threats. He was detained immediately and searched for weapons, but none were found.

The school’s resource officer said they were told about the threats around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The officer talked with the 12-year-old suspect, who said it all started at the lunch table.

The student claimed all the other kids were laughing, and another kid got upset. He was worried that some of the other students were going to tell on him “for no reason,” according to an incident report.

That is when the student said, “he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot it up,” the incident report reads. The student said he did not know what that meant but saw it online, the report states.

The student will also face disciplinary actions as per the school policy. He was released to his parents, and deputies accompanied the family home to ensure he did not have access to weapons.

“I am dedicated to making our area schools a safe place for those who want to learn,” Weaver said. “That means having zero tolerance for threats to student and staff safety.”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story stated the suspect was a 6-year-old, as was shown in the incident report. A spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they got the age wrong, and the suspect was actually 12.

