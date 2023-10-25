What is the $70 million park improvements option on your Charleston ballot?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are voting in Charleston, there is a $70 million referendum question on the ballot to fund the Charleston Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The Charleston Parks and Recreation Master Plan identified past and future needs across the city to renovate and create new parks for the next ten years.

“It looked at the predicted population over the next 10 years and made recommendations over 10 years,” City of Charleston Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg says. “If the bond referendum passes, we know that we can’t do everything, but that’s a way to get started on what the needs that are identified in the plan.”

The list of projects on the ballot was prioritized by the city council and the mayor with park updates if approved on the Peninsula, Johns Island, James Island and Daniel Island.

West Ashley: Redevelopment of a new year-round aquatic center, indoor community space, and fields at W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center at Forest Park

On the Peninsula: Park upgrades and renovations to McMahon Playground and Corrine Jones Playground

West Ashley and Johns Island: Master plan for passive park space and phase 1 recreational fields construction for a new Bear Swamp Park

Johns Island: Master plan and construction for a new Johns Island Recreation Center and Aquatic Facility

James Island: Improvements to pool and recreation facilities at the James Island Recreation Complex

James Island: Master plan and construction for a new Dill Tract Recreation Center

Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula: Acquisition of land and construction for new and improved fields and recreational facilities

West Ashley: Planning for the addition of a 25-meter pool for the Bees Landing Recreation Center

The plan would also improve playing fields, walking and biking trails and tennis, pickleball and basketball courts throughout the city.

“The list does allow us to identify needs across the city limits,” Kronsberg says. “Walking trails, fencing, athletic fields, sport court lighting, things like that, that have were installed a long time ago, it’s time to upgrade them.”

As election day is coming up on Nov. 7, it is important to know what you are voting for when entering the polls.

Local voters say how they would feel about the $70 million question.

“I would definitely vote for it,” Charleston voter, Neil Cook, says. My wife and I have a two-year-old and a seven-year-old; we spend a lot of time at James Island County Park at the parks on Folly Beach.”

“I think anyway that we can contribute to that growth is a great thing to do for our community.”

If approved, all funds for the projects would be subject to review by the City’s Recreation Commission and approved by City Council.

