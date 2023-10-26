Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County School Board member is hoping to reassure parents that Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School is safe by spending the night in the building where elevated levels of carbon dioxide were discovered last week.

School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the desks in an effort to assess for himself whether students and staff should be learning and working inside the building. Kelley says if he’s not willing or able to spend 8-10 hours in the building how can he ask anyone else to? He says he feels confident in the lengths the district has gone to, to ensure that the building’s air quality is safe.

Kelley said he understands this isn’t exactly the perfect science experiment.

“I’m one person, and not in a classroom full of 30 kids, so the CO2 numbers will certainly be different, there’s no doubt,” he said. “I’m an adult and these are children.”

Last week the school transitioned to online learning for Thursday and Friday after two students had medical emergencies in the three weeks prior. While district officials say they’re unsure if the school’s air quality was to blame, they did find slightly higher than normal carbon dioxide levels. However, Principal Michelle Conner says the levels were always “well within OSHA standards for safe indoor air quality.”

Kelley is sleeping in the classroom where the two kindergarten students had medical emergencies.

“I want to put my money where my mouth is,” he said. “I’ve been telling parents that the building is safe, we’ve done testing with all sorts of folks from the fire department and hazmat and different laboratories.”

Connor says some of the HVAC equipment was not working at 100% efficiency but has since told parents those deficiencies have been addressed.

The United States Department of Agriculture states CO2 is considered to be mildly toxic with effects typically starting once levels of C02 climb above 10,000 parts per million. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration puts the top limit of safe exposure at 5,000 ppm.

Since last week, district staff, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and the environmental services company, Terracon, have worked to fix the equipment and test the air quality for carbon monoxide, CO2, and airborne fungi. All tests have come back suggesting the air is safe.

The school released all of the data collected last week. The highest level of CO2 detected by Terracon at any one time in the school on Oct. 23 didn’t even scratch 1,300 ppm – far off from OHSA’s 5,000 maximum.

Prior to the district taking action, CO2 monitors detected elevated carbon dioxide levels as high as 2,707 ppm. That reading was taken on Oct. 12 at 12:08 pm. The average between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13 sat at 1570 ppm C02.

District officials believe in situations like this, transparency is key.

“There isn’t anything that isn’t shared, there isn’t anything behind the scenes,” Chief Operating Officer for the Charleston County School District Jeff Borowy said. “Anything we have is getting put out to families so they can make an informed decision and feel comfortable with being here.”

Terracon states, citing Washington State University, the average adult’s breath contains between 35,000 and 50,000 ppm of CO2.

Another industry leader in air quality is the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers. According to ASHRAE, indoor CO2 limits tend to be around 1,000 ppm but range as high as 1,500 ppm.

Terracon took CO2 readings on Oct. 20 in every room of the school and found readings averaged between 420-550 ppm CO2.

Kelley plans to publish his own data following his night spent at the school.

“I’ve got a couple different medical devices I’ll be wearing tonight to show respiration rate, heart rate, and things like that, so hopefully we can be as transparent as possible,” Kelley said. “I would never expect or ask parents or students to share any medical data, I’m happy to share mine.”

A community meeting for parents and students to get their questions answered will be held at the school Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

