Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that happened on S.C. Highway 41.

Bobby Huckabee, 53, died after a multi-vehicle crash, coroner Darnell Hartwell said

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck died when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of S.C. Highway 41 and Charity Church Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators say the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck was attempting to turn onto Highway 41 from Charity Church Road when it collided with a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pickup died from their injuries and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Pye said.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

