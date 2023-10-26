Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 57-year-old woman who was killed in a crash in Goose Creek.

Vickie Tyson, of North Charleston, died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross over Highway 52, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened on Highway 52 near Red Bank Road around 7 p.m., Chief LJ Roscoe said.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating.

