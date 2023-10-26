Crews recover body in water after boat crash on Pee Dee River, coroner IDs victim

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed Thursday afternoon they have recovered a body during a search for a missing boater.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said 79-year-old Harvey Altman died as a result of injuries in the wreck, WMBF reported.

The search began Thursday morning after a collision involving two boats, SCDNR officials said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The crash happened on the Pee Dee River near the Yauhannah Bridge and the Georgetown-Horry County line.

SCDNR officials had asked people to avoid the Highway 701 boat landing on the Pee Dee while the search operation was underway.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit joined multiple agencies to assist in the search, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Multiple agencies search for a missing boater following a Thursday morning collision between two boats in the area of the Yauhannah Bridge on the Pee Dee River. (WMBF News)

As of Thursday afternoon, SCDNR dive teams were also making their way to the scene to search for the missing boater.

The search is being focused near the area of the Yauhannah Bridge, Lesley said.

Officials have not released any details on the missing boater.

