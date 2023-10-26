Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Georgetown Co. boy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Tristin James Rutkowski, 15, was reported missing from his home and was last seen in the Pawleys Island area near the CVS store on Wednesday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

Rutkowski is described to be 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to Lesley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

