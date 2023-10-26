SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, injuries

FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020. On Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, the FDA warned health care providers and the public about injuries and at least one death in premature infants who were given probiotic products in the hospital. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning health care providers and the public about injuries and at least one death in premature infants who were given probiotic products in the hospital.

The products, which supplement regular feeding and contain live organisms such as bacteria or yeast, can lead to invasive, potentially fatal infections or disease, the FDA said Thursday.

One death this year and more than two dozen reports of injuries since 2018 may be tied to the supplements, FDA officials said in a statement. The agency said it is also investigating additional reports of injuries and deaths.

No probiotic products have been approved as a drug or treatment for babies, the FDA said.

The agency issued warning letters to two companies accused of illegally marketing the probiotics products, including Abbott Laboratories, which was at the center of a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year. After a letter sent Tuesday, the Illinois firm agreed to halt sales of its Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend product and work with the FDA on additional corrective actions, the agency said.

Abbott officials said in a statement that the products were used by fewer than 200 hospitals and are not related to Similac powdered infant formulas sold in stores.

FDA officials in September said Evivo with MCT Oil, a probiotic made by Infinant Health of Norwalk, Connecticut, led to the death of a premature infant this year. Genetic sequencing confirmed that the bacterium that caused sepsis was the same germ found in the probiotic product.

Infinant Health officials said in statement that the firm voluntarily recalled and discontinued the product. It was sold only for use in hospital settings and is not related to products available in retail stores.

Probiotic supplements may be used to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis, a dangerous infection affecting premature infants that inflames and kills intestinal tissue. The condition affects up to 9,000 infants a year, with a death rate of about 50%.

__

AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Brian Frederick Crawford, 42, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
The Charleston County School District says two staff members at Septima Clark Academy were hurt...
2 Charleston Co. school staffers hurt while trying to break up fight at school
The South Carolina Bar Association will not detail why its Judicial Qualification Committee...
Victims’ families speak on courtroom conduct of judge deemed ‘unqualified’ by SC bar

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Recycling center in Maine where body of mass killing suspect was found had been searched before
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday