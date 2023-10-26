Georgetown leaders demand answers, transparency on 17% utility bill increase

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 17% utility rate adjustment increase went into effect over the summer, a local leader and former Georgetown council member say the reasons behind the increase are false.

Former Georgetown City Councilmember Sheldon Butts and NAACP South Carolina State Conference Third Vice President Marvin Neil say the decision made by the current administration has lowered the quality of life for residents in the area.

“The common man, woman, elderly person, veteran, that’s on fixed disability, cannot afford that,” Butts says. “It’s just not feasible for individuals who are hardworking or those who are disenfranchised and low income.”

The 17% utility fee increase in the city includes city water, sewer, sanitation, stormwater and electric service fees, except stormwater, which is increased by 9.97%.

The City of Georgetown’s 2024 budget is $44.5 million, increasing $2.5 million from 2023.

“It makes more sense to increase taxes, property tax, but you can’t balance the budget by increasing electrical utilities. That just doesn’t work,” Neil says.

In the city of around 9,000 people, the budget over the last two fiscal years has increased by over $7 million.

“The city of Georgetown has a spending problem, that’s the problem,” Butts says. “It’s not a utility rate problem, it’s not solely an infrastructure problem. They have a spending problem.”

Georgetown’s Mayor Carol Jayroe said back in August that the city’s utility rates had not been raised since 2010.

But when looking back at past budgets, the city did increase utility rates in 2017 and 2019.

“That’s the bigger problem, every year increasing the budget,” Butts says. “At the end of the day, what services have been enlightened? What are the citizens of the city of Georgetown receiving from being increased?”

“There’s nothing to show for it,” Butts says.

Butts and Jayroe served together on the city council for four years prior to Jayroe taking office in 2022. He claims in the time they worked together, Jayroe never discussed or brought up any concerns about the budget or utility rates.

“I think over a four-year period, she would have made it known to somebody that she had a concern that would be critical to the increase that she’s imposed upon people this last fiscal year,” Butts says.

But now that the budget has already been approved, both Butts and Neil say the people of Georgetown deserve answers.

“It tells a story to the people. If they want change, they have to vote for that change,” Neil says.

“This is a people problem; this is a working-class people problem,” Butts says. “People who are trying to make a livable wage in the city of Georgetown, those people are the ones that are having the problem.”

The utility increases do not stop here. The city forecasts a 4% water and sewer utility rate increase through 2028, 7% electricity in 2025 and 4% electricity in 2026 until 2028.

Jayroe’s team has not yet responded to a request for comment.

