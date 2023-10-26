Loaded gun recovered from student at N. Charleston middle school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a North Charleston middle school was found on Tuesday with a handgun on school grounds.

The assistant principal of Deer Park Middle School called North Charleston police after seeing the student put something in his pants just before noon Tuesday.

The student gave officers consent to search him and a Glock-19 with an extended magazine was located on the student, the police report states.

The student’s mother was called and she was given a custodial promise to appear in family court for unlawful carrying.

The police report states the gun belonged to the student’s mother and was kept in the glove compartment of her vehicle.

