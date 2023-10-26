SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man, 52, charged with indecent exposure after deputies say he dropped his diaper in front of school bus

Suspect exposed himself to children on the bus
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.
Terry Lynn Horne is being held under $5000 bond.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 52-year-old Rowan County man faces four felony charges of indecent exposure after deputies say he exposed his private parts to children on a stopped school bus.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Leigh Drive on Wednesday.

Neighbors told the deputies that Terry Lynn Horne had walked out into his yard wearing a diaper. When the school bus arrived, neighbors say Horne dropped the diaper and started touching himself.

Horne exposed himself to at least four children on the bus, the report says, but there may have been more victims.

Horne was charged and jailed under a bond of $5000. He made a first appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Donyell Brown, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen...
Police chase leads to arrest, recovery of drugs
School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the...
Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that...
Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

Latest News

Brian Frederick Crawford, 42, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into the...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation
VIDEO: Economic legacy siminar Oct. 28, North Charleston mayoral forum Nov. 1
State Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced that he and Secretary of State Mark Hammond...
VIDEO: Multistate settlement reached in silver coin fraud case
State Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced that he and Secretary of State Mark Hammond...
Multistate settlement reached in silver coin fraud case