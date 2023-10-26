Police arrest 1 following N. Charleston chase involving stolen vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police a suspect say one person faces charges after a pursuit late Thursday morning that began when officers spotted a car reported stolen.

Police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Blue House Road and Highway 78 around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The driver of the vehicle, which they say had been reported stolen, failed to stop and officers pursued the vehicle onto Highway 78 to the Berlin G. Meyers Parkway, Jacobs said.

The suspect attempted to turn onto North Main Street but struck a telephone pole and the driver then ran away from the scene. Police were able to catch the driver with the help of a K-9 officer.

North Charleston Police arrested one person after a chase involving a vehicle reported stolen out of Summerville. (Live 5)

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or the specific charges he or she faces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

