Mt. Pleasant Police investigate antisemitic flyers found in 7 neighborhoods

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating packages containing antisemitic flyers discovered in the driveways of homes.

Officers responded to N. Smokerise Way on Tuesday in response to a suspicious package found in the driveway of a home, an incident report states.

Before the officers arrived, a Charleston County deputy responded and said that the package was not an explosive but had antisemitic propaganda, the report states. When the officers arrived, they saw that every driveway had one of those packages. They were small zip-lock bags and also included literature promoting conspiracy theories.

It goes on to say that all packs were weighed down with what looked to be smoker pellets, used to cook food. All flyers had a PSA message at the bottom saying, “These flyers were distributed randomly, without malicious intent.”

Officers walked the entire neighborhoods of Planters Point and Rivertowne and discarded any remaining bags, according to the report.

Michael Weaver, who said he is a representative of the group behind the flyers, said the group has been putting out the flyers for years in every state on a variety of topics that he said include immigration, gun control, the LGBTQ+ movement and the Biden administration.

“We believe in exercising our First Amendment rights using flyers to educate members of the public on these topics in a peaceful and nonviolent manner,” Weaver said. “The police do not have the right to go around and interfere with our First Amendment rights to communicate with the public and we will be pursuing legal action regarding that.”

Weaver insists the group does not advocate violence and is “a peaceful nonviolent movement.”

“You cannot be arrested for exercising these rights because these are rights we have as Americans and people should not be the people or any government actor, simply because you disagree with our message,” he said. “We still have a right to put it out.”

A resident of Lindner Lane provided a ring video of the person’s vehicle responsible for the distribution of the packages, the report states. Officers could only describe the vehicle as a black sedan being driven by one person as a passenger was throwing the packages out the window onto each driveway.

The police report states officers collected approximately 500 packets across seven neighborhoods:

Rivertowne

Planters Pointe

Bees Crossing

Brickyard

Fulton Hall

Ivy Hall

The Colonnade

Officers collected approximately 500 or more packages, the report states. The Mount Pleasant Police Department has not responded to a request for comment about Weaver’s remarks of the threat of possible legal action against police for removing the packets.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League released a statement on the flyers and the group:

Attention-seeking stunts are what this small group is all about. In distributing antisemitic fliers like those that appeared in Mount Pleasant, these despicable individuals seek to antagonize Jewish community members – and not just those who receive the actual fliers on their lawns or driveways. The good news is that law enforcement has taken this seriously, and neighbors and broader communities often come together in the aftermath of incidents like this to defy hate through solidarity.

Mount Pleasant Police are continuing to investigate the distribution of the flyers.

