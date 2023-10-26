State leaders, parents stand in support of Charleston Co. School Board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State leaders and parents are standing in support of the school board in response to Charleston County mayors after they expressed concerns and disappointment in the school board’s actions.

State Representatives Kathy Landing, Matt Leber and Jordan Pace led the conference. They were joined by parents and grandparents who say they support the board members and felt the mayors stepped out of line with their criticism and requests.

“It just so happens that the voices of voters put in five people that were considered conservative and four that were considered less so. And so since that time we’ve had some changes,” Landing says.

“I will respect jurisdiction. The folks of this school board were duly elected and have every right to conduct their business the way they see fit because the boss is the voters,” Leber says.

Earlier this week, Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant mayors gathered to call for the school board to restore transparency to its proceedings, stop trying to “micromanage” the district’s superintendent and focus on setting policy and require a supermajority for making critical decisions.

The crowd at Thursday’s gathering disagreed with the mayors, and essentially asked them to step back and let the elected board do their job.

Patricia Esters, a Senior Apostle at North Palm Church Senior Apostle, attended the conference and took the stand to share her opinion.

“We need to let our mayors know, that we didn’t elect you to run the school board, we elected you to run our cities, and that’s what we would like you to do,” Esters says.

Moms for Liberty Charleston Chapter Chair, Tara Wood was also in attendance. Representatives said during their speeches that this is not a partisan matter, but a matter of respecting the school board elections results.

“Moms for Liberty did not appoint these people to the board. Parents during COVID-19, they saw behind the education curtain, they saw what was going on and they didn’t like it and the parents spoke loud and clear last November, that is democracy,” Wood says.

The attendees touched on some of the decisions the board has made, reminding people all nine members supported the investigation into the superintendent and saying in any decision, the majority should be able to decide.

“They were elected, those committees and those boards serve at the pleasure of the school board. It is not for mayors to decide whether that committee should still exist or it should take a supermajority to bring it back into existence,” Leber says.

Leber agrees to past problems with FOIA and disorderly conduct at board meetings but thinks that needs to be removed from partisan fighting. He says his constituents in private have expressed support for the board but are worried about the unruly crowds at the meetings. Leber, Landing and Pace say the Charleston Delegation chair, who supported the mayors, does not speak for them.

“Create the school board, dissolve it, add members, those sort of things. I won’t be a part of that. I’m not going to be a part of that. In fact I don’t know why our chairman went with the three mayors yesterday and committed to fight for everything they laid out in their speech,” Leber says.

Charleston County School Board seats were up for elections in 2020 and 2022. In 2019, the state created nine district-specific seats instead of at-large positions. Landing says this was out of concern for representation and these elections are the result.

“These are duly elected officials. They were elected by their districts, and I want to make sure people know these single-member districts were put in place to help all parts of the community, including and especially those who are most disadvantaged,” Landing says.

There is a special called school board meeting Friday at 8 a.m. The board is expected to get a report on the investigation into the hostile workplace complaint about the superintendent.

