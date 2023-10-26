SC Lottery
Warm through this weekend, strong cold front nears on Halloween!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Stephanie Sine
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure continues to remain parked across the Mid-Atlantic supplying plenty of dry, unseasonably warm weather as we begin to wrap up the month of October. Warm, dry weather is expected with mostly sunny skies for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid 80s on Monday ahead of a powerful cold front. The timing of the front continues to be in question with possible arrival times ranging from Monday night to Tuesday night. The earlier the front arrives, the chillier it will be for Halloween. If the front is delayed until late Tuesday, temperatures will likely stay mild in the 70s for highs. With the front to the south next Wednesday, forecast highs are only in the low 60s by the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82. Low 60.

SATURDAY: Mainly Sunny. High 83. Low 61.

SUNDAY: Mainly Sunny. High 83. Low 62.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm. High 85. Low 60.

HALLOWEEN: Partly Cloudy. High 76. Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 63. Low 43.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

