2 Charleston Co. school staffers hurt while trying to break up fight at school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has confirmed two staff members were injured when they attempted to break up a fight between students.

The incident happened Tuesday at Septima P. Clark Academy, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Neither of the staff members were taken to the hospital. One of them is already back at work while the other plans to return next week, Pruitt said.

The district is following its disciplinary protocols to address the incident with the students, Pruitt said.

