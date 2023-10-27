SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 Charleston Co. school staffers hurt while trying to break up fight at school

The Charleston County School District says two staff members at Septima Clark Academy were hurt Tuesday while breaking up a fight between students.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has confirmed two staff members were injured when they attempted to break up a fight between students.

The incident happened Tuesday at Septima P. Clark Academy, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Neither of the staff members were taken to the hospital. One of them is already back at work while the other plans to return next week, Pruitt said.

The district is following its disciplinary protocols to address the incident with the students, Pruitt said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Donyell Brown, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen...
Police chase leads to arrest, recovery of drugs
School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the...
Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that...
Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

Latest News

Brian Frederick Crawford, 42, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in N. Charleston shooting
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in N. Charleston shooting
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into the...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation