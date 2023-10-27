Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board voted unanimously to accept a separation agreement from Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien Friday morning.

In a unanimous 8-0 vote, the board accepted Gallien’s resignation ending weeks of contention and upheaval in the school district.

The special called meeting started with an executive session to review the findings of an investigation that placed Gallien on paid administrative leave last month.

Board Chair Pam McKinney announced the findings of the investigation cleared Gallien of any wrongdoing. The results of that investigation is expected next week.

Still, Gallien resigned as superintendent Friday morning. As part of the settlement agreement, Gallien will be paid a year’s base salary or $275,000. He was the district’s highest-paid employee.

Gallien will also receive $50,000 in non-wages, $34,000 in reimbursed attorney fees and collect any unreimbursed expenses. In return, Gallien agreed to drop the lawsuit he filed against the district earlier this month.

The board then voted to appoint Anita Huggins as acting superintendent. The board voted 5-2 with Dr. Carol Tempel abstaining from the vote. Darlene Roberson and Darren Calhoun were the no votes.

Huggins has been with the district for 26 years and was Deputy Superintendent.

“We understand that this sequence of events has been very challenging for our community, and CCSD hopes that through open dialogue, we can move forward for the sake of the children in our district,” the district said in a statement.

The board voted 5-4 on Sept. 25 to place Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The four board members who did not vote to place him on leave later revealed the investigation was prompted by a district employee’s complaint about a “hostile work environment.”

The agenda for a board meeting set for 8 a.m. Friday lists an executive session during which the board will “receive and consider the report of (the) investigation concerning allegations involving the superintendent and action, if any.” It also states the board will discuss a “proposed settlement agreement” between the district and Gallien, “including the resolution of the employment/contractual relationship” and “consider the appointment of (an) acting superintendent.”

After the executive session, the school board will have an open session during which action on those three items may be taken. It is not clear, however, whether the board will take action on any of them or release details of the investigative report.

Gallien filed a lawsuit against the board earlier this month in which he alleged district policies and the school board of trustees hamper his ability to effectively do his job. The lawsuit also alleged the district breached his contract, violated board policy and violated the Freedom of Information Act with an illegal meeting.

Last week, Gallien withdrew an earlier proposal that would have paved the way for his exit from the role, saying in a letter dated Oct. 16 to his attorney that he is “deeply conflicted” and continues to struggle with the recent decision, which he said, “came on the heels of conversations with my family and medical advisors who expressed concern regarding how this process may affect my health moving forward.”

“The more I have reflected on this matter, the more I recognize the deep bond I share with our community, and how this decision was made without fully considering the implications it may have on the community, and most importantly our scholars,” Gallien wrote.

Gallien’s contract began on July 1, at which point he became the highest-paid employee in the district’s history, earning a starting annual base salary of $275,000. Following the first year, his salary will increase by two percent for each subsequent year. His contract is set to run through June 30, 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.