Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Saint George.

Brian Frederick Crawford, 42, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chaz Easterlin says.

Gregory Gene Crawford, 46, was shot and killed at his home just before 12:30 p.m. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers pronounced Crawford dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m.

He says the shooting death of the Saint George man stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute.

Dorchester County deputies responded to a shooting along Seven Acres Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Easterlin says.

He says Brian Crawford was found at the location of the incident by deputies and was then detained. Pursuant to the initial investigation, Crawford was arrested and charged.

Easterlin says there is no immediate threat to the public.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.

Crawford is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

