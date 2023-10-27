Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a North Charleston man who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Koorosh Roach, 48, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Officers responded at approximately 4:23 p.m. to the 2200 block of Adair Street where a witness reported a person was threatening a pedestrian with a gun, an incident report states. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told that shots were fired, Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The report goes on to say that when they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim who had a gunshot wound. They also saw the victim’s girlfriend sitting next to him when they arrived. She was detained and questioned after a witness report placed her at the scene firing a gun.

Officers were told by witnesses that there were two people involved in the incident: One was wearing all black and a ski mask and the other was wearing all white.

Officers later found a man wearing a white shirt and white shorts running from the scene. Officers detained and identified him, but he was released from the scene, the report states.

Officers say they were looking for the second man but there was not a detailed description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department Tipline at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.