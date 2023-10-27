Coroner reports alarming increase in Berkeley Co. traffic fatalities this year

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says his office is working with county law enforcement to help stop a growing number of traffic-related deaths in the county over 2022.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the county recorded 52 traffic-related deaths last year, but said as of Thursday, the county has recorded around 70 in 2023.

“Just in the month of October, the coroner’s office has investigated 10 traffic-related fatalities in Berkeley County,” Hartwell said.

He said he has spoken with Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, the commander for the South Carolina Highway Patrol troop that covers the county and county police chiefs to share the numbers, which he calls “alarming.”

“Each agency informed me that they are tirelessly out patrolling, conducting road checks along with saturation patrol and they will continue to do so to help prevent these horrific traffic accidents.”

He said the Highway Patrol brought in troopers from other areas in the state to help with those road checks and saturation patrols, he said. The sheriff’s office also planned to add several motorcycles to their traffic division in the near future and has increased enforcement efforts, he said.

The latest weekly statistics from the Highway Patrol, which the agency released this past Monday, showed a nearly 25% increase in traffic fatalities in Berkeley County in 2023 compared with 2022, though their counts are different. Berkeley County was one of only three counties in the Lowcountry that showed an increase in fatalities this year compared with last year. The other two are Beaufort and Georgetown Counties.

Dorchester County, based on the Highway Patrol’s weekly report, showed a decrease in deaths of 36%, while Charleston County showed a 19% drop.

Williamsburg County showed half the number of traffic deaths reported by the Highway Patrol this year so far compared with last year.

“We are asking the drivers to please follow all traffic laws, wear your seat belts, don’t operate any vehicle when you are under the influence of alcohol or any drugs, don’t text and drive, don’t be a distracted driver and plan extra time when commuting,” Hartwell said.

He also urged pedestrians to follow traffic laws and to wear reflective clothing when walking in dark or poorly-lit areas.

Anyone who witnesses a road rage incident should call 911.

