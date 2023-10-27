SC Lottery
Dorchester District 2 School Board approves 2024-25 calendar

The Dorchester District 2 School Board approved the calendar for the 2024-25 school year, a move its superintendent says gives families more time to plan.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Board of Trustees for Dorchester County School District 2 has approved the official calendar for the 2024-2025 school year.

The district received feedback from students, parents, teachers and staff before finalizing the calendar.

Students will return from summer vacation on Aug. 8, 2024, and the school year will end on May 30, 2025.

Staff days, which are days off for students, are scheduled on Oct. 11, 2024, and Jan. 6, March 21, April 21 and May 31, 2025. The last three are listed on the calendar as weather make-up days.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says they decided to move up recommending next year’s calendar in order to better support families and allow them to better plan ahead.

