Isle of Palms approves new emergency beach access for first responders

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms County Park at the 14th Avenue beach access is expected to have a new emergency vehicle path by the summer of next year.

Isle of Palms City Council approved the designs and is now sending the plans for Charleston County Council approval. The city is paying for the construction and the county park is providing the land.

Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says there are a few already built in, but as more and more people are visiting the beaches each year, the safety needs to increase with the numbers. He explains that the location at 14th Street is an essential location.

“We have a very active dune system at our access on 9th Avenue,” Oliverius says. “That’s also an ADA-approved access, so we have a dune structure there that’s constantly moving and that access is not always reliable for emergency vehicles. And so the next closest access would be 25th Avenue or 5th and so this access at 14th is very important because most of our visitors tend to congregate between 10th and 28th and so this is right in the middle and a lot of people utilize Charleston County Parks.”

Isle of Palms County Park Manager, Bailey Pfeiffer, says now with city approval they are hoping to make quick work of this project. Ideally for her staff, it will be complete in the spring of 2024 ahead of the busiest beach season summer months.

“We hope this project will go out for bid in November and once that gets selected we are hoping to start the project in January and wrap up in April,” Pfeiffer says.

She says this will benefit everyone on the beaches by providing another clear path to the area, so responders can travel the smooth roads longer and pinpoint the location on the beach better by entering a little closer to any calls.

“This will provide quicker response times for the island. It will allow fire and out Isle of Palms county park lifeguards to respond quicker to medical emergencies so it’ll be a great benefit to the residents here,” Pfieffer says.

Oliverius thanked the collaboration so far between the county and city to agree to the use of the land at the 14th Avenue county park beach access. He says the design is simple, yet effective.

“We intend to have a sliding gate that our emergency responders can access from the intersection of 14th and Ocean,” Oliverius says. “We’ll be able to operate that via our radio through Charleston County dispatch with one click we’ll be able to enter the gate. It’ll open automatically and then we will travel down the distance from here to the beach access onto the beach through pavers, and have a nice clean easy pathway unobstructed to the beach where we can access the beach or anyone who needs assistance.”

The project will go to bid in the next few months and that will determine the construction costs. Isle of Palm leaders agree this is a needed addition to their beach safety standards.

