SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Italian Mastiff delivers near-record litter – 17 puppies

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies. (Source: WBRC)
By Jenna Wood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A Cane Corso Italian Mastiff from Alabama delivered a near-record litter of puppies delivered by first-time momma, Stella.

Stella gave birth naturally to 17 puppies.

One of the pups was stillborn, but the 16 surviving puppies are only two shy of what is believed to be a record for that breed.

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies.

Congratulations to Stella and the Vice family.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the...
Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Donyell Brown, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen...
Police chase leads to arrest, recovery of drugs
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that...
Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

Latest News

After anti-Semitic propaganda flyers were delivered to homes twice in two months, Mayor Will...
Antisemitic flyers spur consideration of hate crime ordinance in Mount Pleasant
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
Isle of Palms County Park at the 14th Avenue beach access is expected to have a new emergency...
Isle of Palms approves new emergency beach access for first responders