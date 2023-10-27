Judge sentences man in deadly shooting of wife in Nexton

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - After two days into a trial, the State of South Carolina says a man has pled guilty to the 2021 shooting death of his wife.

Salin Mojica-Hernandez was sentenced to 42 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder, solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. The sentence will run concurrently with the 5-year sentence for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Mojica-Hernandez shot and killed his wife Maria De La Cruz Chavarria on July 20, 2021, Wilson said.

The investigation showed that law enforcement had been called to Mojica-Hernandez and De La Cruz Chavarria’s home three times in the year before for domestic violence, the press release states.

Wilson said De La Cruz Chavarria had been seeking a divorce attorney to help her remove Mojica-Hernandez from the home they share with their two children.

It goes on to say that on the day of the shooting, De La Cruz Chavarria left her home before 5 a.m. to go to work. While driving, she pulled over on Brighton Park Boulevard and was shot in her car.

She tried to run away but only made it to a grassy median where she was shot five more times and at least once after collapsing, Wilson said. She sustained six gunshot wounds.

The State showed evidence at the trial including shell casings, bullets, gunshot residue kits, pictures of the crime scene and a testimony from a 911 caller, Wilson said.

It goes on to say that Mojica-Hernandez told Berkeley County detectives that he was home the morning his wife was killed. The State showed surveillance footage from his home that showed him pursuing his wife’s truck as she left for work. He left wearing shorts and a shirt but came back 15 minutes later only wearing boxer shorts and carrying a square box.

An expert testimony regarding Mojica-Hernandez’s cellphone and surveillance footage from local businesses would have shown that he was in close pursuit of his wife to the scene of the incident, the press release states.

Testimony from Mojica-Hernandez’s associates would have also shown that he was inquiring about buying a 9 mm ammunition weeks before the shooting, the press release states. He used the same caliber ammunition to shoot De La Cruz Chavarria.

“We are grateful that Judge Young acknowledged the heinous nature of this crime and responded with a 42-year sentence. Domestic violence is a plague that often spreads beyond the four walls of a victim’s home,” Wilson said.

