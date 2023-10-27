SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 10)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season is here.

Week 10 marks the end of the regular season kicking off Friday night. Be sure to check back here for score, highlights and more!

10/27

Ft. Dorchester (6-2) at Summerville (9-0) - Live 5 Co-Game of the Week

James Island (9-0) at Beckham (8-0) - Live 5 Co-Game of the Week

Cane Bay (6-3) at Berkeley (4-5)

Stratford (3-6) at Goose Creek (4-5)

Stall (2-7) at Ashley Ridge (6-2)

Wando (1-8) at Socastee

Bluffton at Colleton County (2-7)

Beaufort at Hanahan (5-4)

Philip Simmons (8-1) at Battery Creek

Timberland (4-5) at Oceanside Collegiate (6-2)

Bishop England (1-7) at Academic Magnet (3-4)

Woodland (6-2) at Edisto

Cross (8-1) at Burke (0-9)

St. John’s (1-6) at Baptist Hill (4-5)

First Baptist (1-8) at Porter-Gaud (7-2)

Pinewood Prep (6-3) at Northwood Academy (6-3)

St. John’s Christian (3-5) at Clarendon Hall

Colleton Prep (7-3) at Palmetto Christian (0-9)

Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy (7-2)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the...
Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Donyell Brown, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen...
Police chase leads to arrest, recovery of drugs
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that...
Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 10)
VIDEO: Beckham girls advance in volleyball playoffs
VIDEO: SC State falls at NC Central on Thursday
VIDEO: High school volleyball playoff action (10/25)