Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season is here.

Week 10 marks the end of the regular season kicking off Friday night. Be sure to check back here for score, highlights and more!

10/27

Ft. Dorchester (6-2) at Summerville (9-0) - Live 5 Co-Game of the Week

James Island (9-0) at Beckham (8-0) - Live 5 Co-Game of the Week

Cane Bay (6-3) at Berkeley (4-5)

Stratford (3-6) at Goose Creek (4-5)

Stall (2-7) at Ashley Ridge (6-2)

Wando (1-8) at Socastee

Bluffton at Colleton County (2-7)

Beaufort at Hanahan (5-4)

Philip Simmons (8-1) at Battery Creek

Timberland (4-5) at Oceanside Collegiate (6-2)

Bishop England (1-7) at Academic Magnet (3-4)

Woodland (6-2) at Edisto

Cross (8-1) at Burke (0-9)

St. John’s (1-6) at Baptist Hill (4-5)

First Baptist (1-8) at Porter-Gaud (7-2)

Pinewood Prep (6-3) at Northwood Academy (6-3)

St. John’s Christian (3-5) at Clarendon Hall

Colleton Prep (7-3) at Palmetto Christian (0-9)

Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy (7-2)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.