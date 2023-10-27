Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 10)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season is here.
Week 10 marks the end of the regular season kicking off Friday night. Be sure to check back here for score, highlights and more!
10/27
Ft. Dorchester (6-2) at Summerville (9-0) - Live 5 Co-Game of the Week
James Island (9-0) at Beckham (8-0) - Live 5 Co-Game of the Week
Cane Bay (6-3) at Berkeley (4-5)
Stratford (3-6) at Goose Creek (4-5)
Stall (2-7) at Ashley Ridge (6-2)
Wando (1-8) at Socastee
Bluffton at Colleton County (2-7)
Beaufort at Hanahan (5-4)
Philip Simmons (8-1) at Battery Creek
Timberland (4-5) at Oceanside Collegiate (6-2)
Bishop England (1-7) at Academic Magnet (3-4)
Woodland (6-2) at Edisto
Cross (8-1) at Burke (0-9)
St. John’s (1-6) at Baptist Hill (4-5)
First Baptist (1-8) at Porter-Gaud (7-2)
Pinewood Prep (6-3) at Northwood Academy (6-3)
St. John’s Christian (3-5) at Clarendon Hall
Colleton Prep (7-3) at Palmetto Christian (0-9)
Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy (7-2)
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.