Only 25% of CARTA stops have seating, shade raising concerns for riders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lack of seating or shading at bus stops on James Island is causing concern for some residents.

Robyn Luckhaus is the owner of LB Sweets Bakery on James Island and she’s lived and worked in the area for more than 10 years.

Luckhaus says for a while now, she’s noticed the lack of shade and seating at bus stops not only on James Island but all over town. She says many stops are just the CARTA sign with nowhere for people to take cover from the heat or rain or even sit down and it’s disappointing to see.

Luckhaus says shade is a basic humanitarian need here in Charleston and we need to provide it on our public transportation system. She says in a city with so much traffic, it would be nice to see public transportation be a viable option without it being a punishment for those using it.

“I just think couldn’t we do a little better? I know money’s tight everywhere and I know it gets allocated to a lot of different places, but it just seems like a little extra can be done for the folks that do have to rely on CARTA,” Luckhaus says.

Luckhaus says the average CARTA bus stops she sees seem to have no shade facilities. On a normal basis, it’s just the signage. However, there are certain areas Luckhaus has noticed shelters near CARTA stops like near the Walgreens on Folly Road and in downtown Charleston, which makes her assume it can be done.

“I’m sure it’s an investment but it does seem like it’s worth it,” Lauckhaus says.

According to CARTA officials, systemwide, 219 of 869 (25.2%) stops have shelters or benches; in many other instances, there are nearby coverings and/or seating. Luckhaus says she’s been in the hospitality industry for a number of years and knows firsthand that housing and rent are expensive. She says it feels like a failure on us to not support a support staff that’s making Charleston a hospitality destination.

“A lot of the folks that work in hospitality because of the high housing and the rental rates are not really able to live close by.” Luckhaus says, “Especially not downtown or these other hot spots, so they’re coming in from further areas and they are slot of the people I think are using the CARTA system and again, that’s a long day for them to travel on for work and not have any kind of niceties or amenities just feels like we could do better.”

Luckhaus says since more apartments and housing are moving into various Charleston areas, including James Island, people should not be underserved and areas where commuters rely on public transportation could be seen as priority.

“There are so many employees in the hospitality sector here and it’s not a notoriously well-paid industry.” Luckhaus says, “I do think a lot of them are relying on this kind of transportation to be reliable and get to their job to provide for themselves and their families and we’re not really supporting them when hospitality is such a big component in Charleston.”

A response from CARTA officials says that on Folly Road, nearly a third of the 60 stops on Route 31 Folly Road have a shelter, bench or covering today. More shelters and amenities are on the way as part of the ReThink Folly project, including at the Folly Road Walmart. Charleston County is also working now to acquire right-of-way.

“Many factors impact the amenities offered at a bus stop, including physical space and right-of-way access, ADA compliance, funding availability and stop usage,” CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said. “CARTA carefully analyzes data and deploys resources in order to benefit the largest number of riders possible. The authority also encourages local businesses and governments to partner with CARTA to address funding and right-of-way issues.”

