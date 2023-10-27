SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rep. Gilliard renews call for hate crimes bill

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard will renew his push for statewide hate crimes legislation at the U.S. Custom House Friday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. Wendell Gilliard will renew his push for statewide hate crimes legislation at the U.S. Custom House Friday.

Gilliard will be joined by community leaders to call for the passage of the “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act.”

The bill passed the House earlier this year before being stalled out in the Senate.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a statewide hate crimes law.

“We must put aside our political and social differences and unite as one for peaceful and productive conversation and prompt action to stem the rising tide of firearm violence in our country,” Gilliard said.

A hate crime bill has been introduced at the state level several times over the years.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

Earlier this month, the town of Bluffton became the fourth municipality in South Carolina to adopt its own hate crime ordinance.

Bluffton joined Charleston, Greenville and Columbia who have each adopted similar ordinances in the past five years.

Gilliard will speak at noon on the steps of the U.S. Custom House.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Donyell Brown, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen...
Police chase leads to arrest, recovery of drugs
School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the...
Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that...
Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

Latest News

Brian Frederick Crawford, 42, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in N. Charleston shooting
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 48-year-old man killed in N. Charleston shooting
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into the...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation