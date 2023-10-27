School district shares update on Whitesides Elementary air quality situation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District gave an update on the air quality situation at Whitesides Elementary School Friday afternoon.

“No price is too high related to fixing anything, that’s not going to come up, that we don’t have enough money to do something,” Chief Operating Officer for the school district Jeff Borowy said.

Borowy stressed the district isn’t turning its back on Whitesides and is committed to ensuring safety for students, teachers and faculty. He explained how over the weekend, carbon dioxide monitors will be installed that will provide samples without having to manually go into individual rooms.

“We’re putting those in the child development/kindergarten wing, the youngest of the kids in the school to start with,” Borowy said. “We will continue to do the individual monitoring with our staff and contractor in some cases, going into the space and checking the CO2 levels. That will continue until we get to the point where we can get monitors in every classroom.”

Borowy also touched on their analysis of the school’s HVAC system, saying a team started that process on Friday.

“To identify that the system as designed, that all of the pieces and equipment in that system are working properly,” he said. “They’ll do that over the course of the end of next week. If there are repairs that are necessary, we’ll make those repairs to enhance the systems that we have going right now.”

He said after any possible repairs, a full test of measuring air flows to ensure they are within the design parameters of the building will follow.

