Nice Friday Evening On The Way!

By Bill Walsh
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More fine weather on the way for our weekend and outdoor activities like high school football or the Coastal Carolina Fair all look good. A dry Friday evening is expected with a few areas of patchy fog possible by Saturday morning. Expect a beautiful, sunny, warm weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Near record highs are expected on Monday when temperatures soar into the mid 80s. The record high is 85°.

A strong cold front will head our way on Halloween beginning the cooling down period across the Lowcountry. Highs will likely reach the mid 70s on Tuesday. There may be a slight chance of a shower late Tuesday evening, likely after trick-or-treating. Chilly weather is expected to overtake the area on Wednesday when highs will only reach the low 60s. We may see a few areas drop into the 30s by Thursday morning, easily the chilliest air so far this Fall on the way!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible. Low 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Very Warm. High 84. Low 61.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Very Warm. High 85. Low 62.

MONDAY: Near Record Highs. Mostly Sunny. High 85. Low 60.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds Late. High 76. Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance of Rain Early. Much Cooler. High 63. Low 41.

