Annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises over $300k, sees record turnout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people walked the Joseph P. Riley Jr., Park baseball stadium Saturday to raise money to find the cure for Alzheimer’s and end the disease once and for all.

The Alzheimer’s Association has hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Charleston for over 20 years. It is the single largest fundraising event for the organization, and this year was the largest one ever in the Holy City with roughly 1,500 people participating.

“People are finally getting treatment for this disease,” Ashton Houghton, vice president of development at the Alzheimer’s Association said. “So, again, just a really great day here in Charleston and an exciting time to be able to support the Alzheimer’s Association.”

The walk was a sea of purple, the color for the Alzheimer’s Association, and people carried different colored flowers to represent the reason they were participating. These included supporting the cause of creating a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia, having lost someone to a form of Alzheimer’s or dementia, being a caregiver of someone with the disease or even having the disease themselves.

Event organizers say they surpassed their goal of $300,000 the night before the walk, raising more than $310,000. This money goes toward free care and support for the 95,000 people dealing with the disease in South Carolina.

“It really takes everyone in the community getting involved to help us, you know, provide the support we need to be able to provide at the association,” Houghton said. “But also, to fund research to find the cure for the disease as well.”

Houghton said that those who want to hear about future events across the state should visit their website or dial 1-800-272-3900 to learn more about the disease and donate to the cause.

“We offer things like a free 24-hour helpline,” Houghton said. “We have education programs out in the community, really, a whole host of resources available for people who are living with the disease and also are caregiving.”

The association thanked its sponsors, like the South Carolina Federal Credit Union and Live 5 News for supporting this event.

