Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder

The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Renita Talia Boardman, 34, was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges in connection to an Aug. 19 incident that left her roommate, a 37-year-old man, dead.

Beaufort Police Officers responded to 2400 Southside Boulevard following a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at the Spanish Trace Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Police say their investigation into the matter revealed that Boardman and her roommate had been arguing over property when their argument escalated and she shot him.

Boardman has been booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, where she remains in custody.

