Fundraiser against drunk driving to be held in Charleston

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting its annual “Walk Like MADD Lowcountry” fundraising event eliminate drunk driving.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting its annual “Walk Like MADD Lowcountry” fundraising event to raise awareness and money to eliminate both drunk and drugged driving.

This year’s Honor Victim will be 45-year-old Jay Shreve, who died when he and his wife were hit by a drunken driver on Highway 17-A. His wife will be speaking at the walk to honor her husband’s memory.

According to MADD, South Carolina ranks among the worst states in the United States for drunk driving, with 401 people in South Carolina died in drunk driving crashes in 2021.

Funds raised at the event will go toward the organization’s “Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving,” which, according to a release, pushes for “high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or ‘in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology to turn cars into the cure for drunk driving.”

Saturday’s event will be held at Hampton Park on 30 Mary Murray Drive. Registration, which is required to participate, opens at 8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks will be at 9:30 a.m. and the walk itself will begin around 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Walk Like MADD website.

