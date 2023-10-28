SC Lottery
Google hosting STEM event for Berkeley County students

Google is hosting a children’s robotics workshop at a Goose Creek middle school.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Google is hosting a children’s robotics workshop at a Goose Creek middle school.

Saturday and Sunday, over 100 students from across Berkeley County will be given the opportunity to gather at Westview Middle School and gain valuable, hands-on experience in robotics.

Students will be working together to build a robot and then play in driving and programming challenges. There will be a friendly competition on day two.

Representatives from Google, including Head of Economic and Community Development for Google Data Centers Amber Tillman and Program Manager for Google Student Inclusion Programs Dawn Kuenzi, will be in attendance.

