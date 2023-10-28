Hilton Head Island holding health event to battle breast cancer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC. (WCSC) - The Town of Hilton Head Island is collaborating with Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a free breast health event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Facebook event listing states that the event will include free clinical breast exams from a board-certified nurse practitioner, on-site mammogram scheduling, several other free health screenings and the opportunity to ask questions and receive information from experts on breast health.

Monday’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside of the Beaufort Memorial Mobile Wellness Unit which will be stationed in the Shelter Cove Towne Centre at 28 Shelter Cove Lane.

