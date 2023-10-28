SC Lottery
J.T. Curtis ties all-time coaching career wins record

J.T. Curtis celebrates win No. 621 with his players. (Source: Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - J.T. Curtis registered historic coaching win No. 621. His John Curtis Patriots beat Brother Martin, 26-7.

Curtis is now tied with John McKissick (he passed away in 2019) for the all-time coaching career wins record.

Michael Turner, Jack Corcoran, Marlon Prout, and Jason Gabriel all registered touchdowns in a John Curtis victory.

Next week, the Patriots (6-2) play Edna Karr. The Cougars (8-0) are undefeated on the season.

