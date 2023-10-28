N. Charleston Police investigates deadly hit-and-run, searches for driver

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night that left one person dead.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. when a man was hit at the intersection of Remount Road and Corner Avenue, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

He says the man died Saturday at a hospital and the driver is still being looked for.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

