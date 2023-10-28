Report clears Gallien on hostile workplace allegations but finds policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The investigation into the Charleston County School District’s superintendent found he repeatedly attempted to move an employee to a new position against the direction of the school board, violating policy. However, it clears him of creating a hostile work environment.

Charleston County School District Superintendent Eric Gallien has resigned following an investigation into his 3-month tenure at the district. Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 25 after a high-ranking employee filed a complaint with the school board accusing the superintendent of creating a hostile work environment.

The board hired Attorney Allan Holmes of Gibbs & Holmes to conduct an investigation into the allegations. After a month-long investigation, Holmes concluded that Gallien had not created a hostile work environment but did violate a “clear, published directive established by the CCSD board”.

Back in May, the board voted unanimously to restrict the powers of the current superintendent, Don Kennedy, by requiring any changes to the administrative staff be approved by a board vote. The directive specifically impacted the employee who leveled the allegations against Gallien when he sought to move her from her position overseeing the district’s literacy curriculum to an undefined position in the Human Resources Department.

Holme’s report shows Gallien attempted to circumvent that directive on a number of occasions by attempting to rectify interim positions and by hiring at least two employees from his home in Wisconsin to fill the chief of staff and chief of schools positions. Those discussions about hiring and modifying employee contracts began the day after Gallien’s contract was signed on June 21 and before his term officially began on July 1, according to the report.

The only employee that Gallien attempted to move entirely was the employee who would go on to file the complaint. Former Superintendent Don Kennedy’s position was somewhat undefined which Gallien also attempted to tweak.

Emails collected in the investigation show Gallien was under the impression the May directive applied to the former superintendent. However, Board Chair Pam McKinney clarified on multiple occasions that the directive stands and any changes to the central staff would need to be approved by the full board. McKinney provided the directive verbatim to Gallien in an email on June 30.

“I would like to speak with you regarding this, due to the fact that it was my understanding that this directive was for the previous administration and that upon the start of my administration, I would be allowed to hire where the budget allowed,” Gallien wrote in an email to McKinney on July 2 – one day after he officially started. “It is imperative that while striking a delicate balance that I have the ability to appoint where opportunities exist.”

“Yes, we may talk about this. It is my understanding from your interview that upon arrival, your plan was to assess and work on an organizational chart. After that, hires would begin,” McKinney responded.

Meanwhile, Gallien had told the district’s chief human resources officer, Bill Briggman, to prepare to hire his picks for chief of schools and chief of staff. He then sent an email to the entire board of trustees asking to add an agenda item for the executive session to the July 13 or July 17 meetings for the board to reconsider the May directive.

“While I am not opposed to a frank discussion, I am not inclined to vote for the motion to be rescinded. This echoes our conversation yesterday,” McKinney wrote in an email response on July 6.

Several days later, on July 11, the employee who sparked the investigation was informed that her position was being changed at the direction of the superintendent.

On July 31, McKinney emailed Gallien again, saying she had learned the employee’s position had changed and asked for clarification. Gallien’s response said he would work to get McKinney the job descriptions for both the employee’s new positions and the role Don Kennedy would fill.

“I perhaps was not clear about Mr. Kennedy and [redacted employee name]. According to the May 18 directive, there should not be personnel changes to the organizational chart of the central office, without an explicit vote of the board,” McKinney wrote.

After McKinney’s email, Briggman began writing to Gallien with concerns and asking to be advised on how to proceed with the employee’s position.

Gallien continued his push to hire his two chief positions and move the one employee with proposed job descriptions to be presented at a school board meeting on Aug. 28 in executive session. When McKinney became aware of the effort, she fired off an email to Gallien saying she was not in favor of moving the employee and didn’t feel that the district had budgeted the money for a chief of schools.

Out of the Aug 28. board meeting came the clear directive that Gallien was to restore the employee’s original position as an interim executive associate superintendent. However, before her position could be restored Gallien again delayed the process and insisted on meeting with the employee to discuss her role over literacy.

Following Gallien’s call to delay, Briggman again wrote to Gallien with his concerns.

“I must share my concerns that we are entering a 3rd month with [redacted employee} having no clear direction of her role in the organization,” Briggman emailed on Sept. 4

Despite the employee’s 40 years of experience at CCSD, Holmes described the meeting between Gallien and the employee on Sept. 11 as a quiz with Gallien asking her a number of prepared questions. Those questions include whether she could support the controversial EL Curriculum and what her plan was for literacy. Both Gallien and others in the room say the employee answered all the questions correctly, but the report says they did not sense her emotional distress.

Despite being told otherwise, Gallien never followed up in writing with the employee on her specific duties. She later filed the complaint against him, citing that meeting as an example of Gallien creating a hostile work environment.

“Although it may have served some interest of Dr. Gallien, I find it was reasonable for the Complainant to have felt it less than appropriate for Dr. Gallien to have given her something like a ‘pop quiz’ on teaching literacy, and to have demanded to know her literacy plan,” Holmes writes in the report. “As of October 26, 2023, I am advised by the Complainant that she has not been restored to the position she held before Dr. Gallien modified it.”

Holmes’ investigation looked into but did not further elaborate on the employee complaint that accused Gallien of not defending her against online comments from Pastor Thomas Dixon. Holmes’ report outlines a post on Dixon’s Facebook page in which he likens her to a snake and calls her racist and a bigot. Holmes also found Dixon had posted a now-deleted image of a driver’s license advertising the phone number of one of the employee’s relatives.

Holmes did not come to a conclusion about whether Gallien should have acted on the Facebook post in any way.

“I leave it to the board to determine what, if any, remedy it will provide the Complainant. That said, it is obvious that she should not remain in a sort of ‘employment limbo’,” Holmes concluded.

Meeting with Simmons

The employee met with Interim Chief Academic Officer Michelle Simmons on July 12 after Gallien decided to move the employee away from overseeing the district’s literacy program and shift it to Simmons’ department.

In the original complaint against Gallien, the employee mentions the meeting and said Simmons was condescending and loud. However, after she was interviewed by Holmes, the employee said she regretted using those words, saying Simmons was not loud. Holmes found Simmons and a third employee both say the meeting was cordial.

The employee also claimed that she was given no advanced notice of the meeting, but Holmes found that was not the case.

“I find that she was given notice of the meeting, and that neither Ms. Simmons nor [redacted] were loud or otherwise inappropriate in their interactions with her,” Holmes writes.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.