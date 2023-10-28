Warm October weekend ahead of a cooler week!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More fine weather on the way for our weekend and any outdoor activities! High pressure will be in control, keeping us rain-free and warm. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s with a few clouds. We stay in the low to mid 70s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Near record highs are expected today through Monday when temperatures soar into the mid 80s. The records for today through Monday are in the forecast below.

A strong cold front will head our way on Halloween, bringing with it a significant cool down across the Lowcountry. Highs will likely reach the mid 70s on Tuesday. There may be a slight chance of a shower late Tuesday evening, likely after trick-or-treating. Chilly weather is expected to overtake the area on Wednesday through the end of the week, highs will only reach the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Spots away from the coast will likely drop into the 30s by Thursday morning!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85. Low 61. Record High: 86 in 1963.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84. Low 62. Record High: 85 in 1946.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85. Low 61. Record High: 85 in 1949.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78. Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance of Rain Early. Sunny & Much Cooler. High 61. Low 39.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62, Low 45.

