Dorchester School District Two opens eSports Competiton Lab at high school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two celebrated the opening of the eSports Competition Lab at Summerville High School on Saturday.

The district’s Career and Technology Education department launched the first eSports academic program in the Lowcountry, with Summerville being the first high school in the district to open a lab, district’s spokesman Matthew Kenwright says.

By learning around gaming, competing, announcing, recording and producing, the labs will develop the students’ digital knowledge, Kenwright says.

“We have all sorts of students. We find a safe space where they interact with each other and learn how to grow and play together — all the soft skills that employers are always talking about wanting — that’s what we provide,” Coach David Griggs says.

The range of professions includes game development, help desks, intelligence operations, network administration and cyber forensics, according to the release.

“Adding eSports to our high-quality academics is an ideal opportunity. We’re preparing students for lucrative careers and engaging them through their passion for interactive technology,” Executive Director of Student Programs Dr. Greg Harrison says.

Colleges are awarding millions in eSports scholarships as the global video game industry’s revenue reaches $160 billion, the press release states.

Kenwright says Ashley Ridge High School and Fort Dorchester High School will launch labs as well.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.