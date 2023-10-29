SC Lottery
Georgetown County deputies investigating late night shooting

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting out of the town of Andrews.

Jason Lesley with the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire near the Andrew’s Party Shop on East Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

A nearby vehicle, which was not involved in the incident, was also hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843)546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

