Georgetown County deputies investigating late night shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting out of the town of Andrews.

Jason Lesley with the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire near the Andrew’s Party Shop on East Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

A nearby vehicle, which was not involved in the incident, was also hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843)546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

