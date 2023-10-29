SC Lottery
Guest throws 2 of his 3 TD passes to Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina beats Marshall 34-6

Jarrett Guest threw 3 TD passed filling in for Grayson McCall in Coastal Carolina's win over...
Jarrett Guest threw 3 TD passed filling in for Grayson McCall in Coastal Carolina's win over Marshall(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jarrett Guest passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns, Jared Brown had five receptions for 117 yards and two TDs, and Coastal Carolina beat Marshall 34-6 Saturday.

The Coastal Carolina (5-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions.

Kade Hensley kicked a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring and, after Guest threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brown, added a 33-yarder that made it 13-0 with 12:40 left in the first half. Rece Verhoff got the Thundering Herd (4-4, 1-3) on the board with a 23-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, but Guest threw touchdown passes of 59 yards to Brown and 27 yards to DeAndre Coleman to give the Chanticleers a 24-point lead with 2:57 remaining in the first half.

Cam Fancher completed 11 of 22 passes for 125 yards with two interceptions before he was replaced by freshman Cole Pennington, the son of former Marshall (and NFL) quarterback Chad Pennington. The younger Pennington — who went into the game without a career pass attempt — finished 12-of-23 passing for 77 yards with two picks.

Verhoff added a 44-yard field goal just before halftime.

