Mukendi jump starts Bryant, Eckhaus takes Bulldogs home in win over Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern football
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, Fabrice Mukendi ran for two scores and Bryant never trailed in a 47-24 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Mukendi’s 3-yard score made it 7-0 and his 12-yarder with 11:03 left in the second quarter broke a 7-all tie. Bryant (4-4, 2-1 Big South-OVC Association) led the rest of the way.

Eckhaus threw a 14-yard score to Simi Bakare in the second quarter, a 1-yarder to Konor Lathrop in the third. He connected with Marc Taglieri Jr. and Anthony Frederick for 13- and 1-yard touchdowns, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Zolten Osborne threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Charleston Southern (3-5, 1-2). Will Kakavitsas caught five passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns — both of Osborne’s and one from reserve quarterback Isaiah Bess.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

