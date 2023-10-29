Public library to hold grand reopening following year long closure for redesign

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library is set to reopen the newly renovated Village Library in Mount Pleasant.

The Village Library was temporarily closed in Oct. of 2022 for renovations taking place under the $108.5 million referendum-funded project that Charleston County voters passed in 2014 that allowed for five new libraries as well as the refurbishment of all existing branches.

“We’re excited to open the doors to Village after months of renovation, and share this beautifully refreshed branch with the community,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said.

This branch has received new paint, carpeting and furniture. Designs were created by Liollio Architecture and construction was performed by M.B. Kahn.

9 a.m. Monday, the grand reopening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place.

The library, Charleston County Government and elected officials will be speaking and attending the event. After the ribbon cutting, patrons will be given the opportunity to meet with staff, explore the newly renovated branch and more.

The public is invited to attend this event, which will be at 430 Whilden St.

