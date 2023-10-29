Trident Health facilities partner to host breast cancer survivor fashion show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Trident Breast and Cancer Centers are holding a fashion show where all the models are breast cancer survivors in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 10 survivor models acting as representatives of the Lowcountry will be celebrated and recognized as they are put into the spotlight for this event.

Breast cancer survivor and Director of Philanthropy for the American Cancer Survivor South Carolina said, “Events that focus on breast cancer survivors remind those who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer that there is hope. For example, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer that has not spread outside the breast is 99%.”

Radiologist and breast imaging specialist Dr. Brian Mahon of the Trident Breast Center added that it is very important for women to have their mammograms each year. “That way we can compare mammograms and really detect fine detail changes and find those cancers extremely early.”

The fashion show is being held Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Rollins Edwards Community Center, located at 301 North Hickory Street. It is a free event, but it is recommended that those who plan to attend RSVP on Trident’s website. Refreshments will be served.

