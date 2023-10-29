Troopers: One killed in early-morning vehicle crash in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.

The vehicle crash happened at approximately 1:17 a.m. on US Highway 521 near Nice Avenue, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. A 2003 GMC sedan was driving west on the highway when it went off to the left and hit a ditch.

He says the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died of their injuries.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.