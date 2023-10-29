Unseasonably warm temperatures today before a Halloween cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine and warm temperatures will be here to stay as we close out the weekend! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s once again this afternoon, with even warmer temperatures possible on Monday. In fact, we may even break our record high temperature for Monday, which is 85 degrees set back in 1949! Monday will be sunny and warm ahead of a strong cold front. The cold front will move across our area on Halloween, bringing with it a significant cool down across the Lowcountry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday for Halloween! There may be a slight chance of a shower late Tuesday evening, likely after trick-or-treating. Chilly air will move in behind the cold front on Wednesday through the end of the week. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 60s. Spots away from the coast will likely drop into the 30s by Thursday morning! We warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure several hundred miles east of the southeastern Bahamas has become more organized this morning and has a high chance (70%) for development. A short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form later today. However, strong wind shear and dry air will impact the system on Monday which will limit further development.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84. Low 62. Record High: 85 in 1946.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85. Low 61. Record High: 85 in 1949.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78. Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Much Cooler. High 58. Low 39.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62, Low 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 51.

