1 killed after losing control of vehicle during police chase

A crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Monday morning has one eastbound lane closed.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a high-voltage power line, split in two and caught on fire while fleeing from a traffic stop.

North Charleston Police attempted to stop the man around 1:30 a.m. Monday after he was seen driving without lights, spinning his tires at a red light and accelerating at a high rate of speed.

North Charleston Police tweeted about the crash just before 5 a.m. Monday.

A police report states the man immediately ran after the traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit traveled down Ashley Phosphate Road before the driver lost control navigating a bend and left the roadway striking a high-voltage wire, splitting the vehicle in half, the report states. When officers came around the bend, the vehicle was seen engulfed in flames.

The fire department was called to extinguish the flames and the body of the driver was located and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was then tuned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol who took over the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

