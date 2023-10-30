3 arrested in connection with stabbing of Folly Rd Walmart employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are facing charges after allegedly stabbing a Walmart employee and stealing tobacco products.

Bernard Tracy Jones, 57, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and second-degree violent burglary.

Elijah Man Gillians, 66, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault and battery.

Ashley Delane Bastian, 40, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault and battery.

The police report shows $1,400 in “tobacco products” were recovered in the arrest.

A police report states Charleston Police officers responded to the Walmart on Folly Road just after 11:30 a.m. Friday morning for a reported stabbing of an employee.

Officers learned two men left the scene in a white sedan with a woman driving.

The police report states they were able to send a “be on the lookout” with the vehicle’s tag number.

The vehicle was stopped by officers at Meeting and Stuart Street and taken into custody without incident.

Jones and Gillians were being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Bastian was released Sunday on a $100,000 bond.

