SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Out of the Darkness Walk hosts hundreds for suicide prevention

A crowd of nearly 600 gathered at Riverfront Park for an event commemorating the lives lost to...
A crowd of nearly 600 gathered at Riverfront Park for an event commemorating the lives lost to suicide in the Lowcountry.(live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Riverfront Park Sunday for a community walk honoring lives lost to suicide and advocating for prevention resources.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its Out of the Darkness Walk every year with the goal of reducing the risk of suicide-related deaths around the country.

“We want to bring this topic out of the darkness,” American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Carolina representative Regina Creech said. “We want people to talk about it. We need to make mental health a national priority.”

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in South Carolina, according to the foundation.

“There’s always been a stigma associated with suicide, and a lot of people who just don’t feel comfortable speaking about it,” Creech said.

This year, the group included a butterfly release and an honor bead ceremony in its list of events.

Each participant was asked to wear a special-colored necklace representing a personal connection, including first responders/military, relatives and friends, LGBTQ+ community members, personal struggle and more.

“Each color represents and symbolizes a connection to the cause,” Creech said.

The event featured dozens of local mental health resources and saw nearly 600 in attendance.

“People aren’t hiding from the fact suicide is something we need to talk about,” Summerville Fire Rescue Captain Kevin Pool said.

For first responders, Pool added it is an unfortunate pattern.

Summerville Fire recently lost one of its own, adding to a list of suicide-related first responder deaths in the past three years.

“Everybody comes to us for help, asks us for help and we don’t quite know who to seek out for help ourselves,” Pool said.

The foundation said it is a problem anyone can be vulnerable to.

One walker first came to the event a year after her sister’s passing and said events like this create a bittersweet feeling.

“I was looking forward to it and dreading it,” Kathy said. “You have to reface it, rethink about it. That’s hard.”

She added keeping the conversation going is a key to honoring their memory.

“30% more likely to have someone in your family die from suicide. This has to stop, and we have to stop it by talking about it.”

Kathy said she wants to see more light shed on the long-term effects on families.

“You feel guilty. What could I have done to make a difference?,” She said. “It’s not my fault she died, but we are living with the consequences of it every single day. There’s not a day I don’t think about her.”

The group said they hope events like this help the community understand they have the support and the resources there to help.

They add it is important to create a judgment-free space and prioritize honesty, as well as comfort and listening intently to those who need it.

“The two questions you ask are ‘Have you thought about suicide, do you have a plan?’ If they’ve answered yes to both those questions, they need help and they need help now,” Kathy said.

If you are dealing with a personal struggle or know someone who might be, you are encouraged to reach out to local mental health and suicide prevention resources immediately.

You are encouraged to contact the 988 crisis lifeline in the event of an emergency.

For more information on AFSP and the resources available near you, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon...
Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday...
N. Charleston Police investigates deadly hit-and-run, searches for driver
The Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound impacts traffic
Charleston County Public Library is set to reopen the newly renovated Village Library in Mount...
Public library to hold grand reopening following year-long closure for redesign
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s South Carolina chapter is holding its annual...
‘Out of the Darkness Community Walk’ being held for suicide prevention
The Trident Breast and Cancer Centers are holding a fashion show where all the models are...
Trident Health facilities partner to host breast cancer survivor fashion show