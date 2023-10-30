Charleston Out of the Darkness Walk hosts hundreds for suicide prevention

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Riverfront Park Sunday for a community walk honoring lives lost to suicide and advocating for prevention resources.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its Out of the Darkness Walk every year with the goal of reducing the risk of suicide-related deaths around the country.

“We want to bring this topic out of the darkness,” American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Carolina representative Regina Creech said. “We want people to talk about it. We need to make mental health a national priority.”

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in South Carolina, according to the foundation.

“There’s always been a stigma associated with suicide, and a lot of people who just don’t feel comfortable speaking about it,” Creech said.

This year, the group included a butterfly release and an honor bead ceremony in its list of events.

Each participant was asked to wear a special-colored necklace representing a personal connection, including first responders/military, relatives and friends, LGBTQ+ community members, personal struggle and more.

“Each color represents and symbolizes a connection to the cause,” Creech said.

The event featured dozens of local mental health resources and saw nearly 600 in attendance.

“People aren’t hiding from the fact suicide is something we need to talk about,” Summerville Fire Rescue Captain Kevin Pool said.

For first responders, Pool added it is an unfortunate pattern.

Summerville Fire recently lost one of its own, adding to a list of suicide-related first responder deaths in the past three years.

“Everybody comes to us for help, asks us for help and we don’t quite know who to seek out for help ourselves,” Pool said.

The foundation said it is a problem anyone can be vulnerable to.

One walker first came to the event a year after her sister’s passing and said events like this create a bittersweet feeling.

“I was looking forward to it and dreading it,” Kathy said. “You have to reface it, rethink about it. That’s hard.”

She added keeping the conversation going is a key to honoring their memory.

“30% more likely to have someone in your family die from suicide. This has to stop, and we have to stop it by talking about it.”

Kathy said she wants to see more light shed on the long-term effects on families.

“You feel guilty. What could I have done to make a difference?,” She said. “It’s not my fault she died, but we are living with the consequences of it every single day. There’s not a day I don’t think about her.”

The group said they hope events like this help the community understand they have the support and the resources there to help.

They add it is important to create a judgment-free space and prioritize honesty, as well as comfort and listening intently to those who need it.

“The two questions you ask are ‘Have you thought about suicide, do you have a plan?’ If they’ve answered yes to both those questions, they need help and they need help now,” Kathy said.

If you are dealing with a personal struggle or know someone who might be, you are encouraged to reach out to local mental health and suicide prevention resources immediately.

You are encouraged to contact the 988 crisis lifeline in the event of an emergency.

