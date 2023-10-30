Colleton Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips that will lead to an arrest in a fatal Friday night killing.

Deputies say they responded at approximately 8 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a Walterboro home after family members found the victim.

Investigators identified him as 59-year-old Ernest Lloyd Wright.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

